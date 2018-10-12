All these TV shows are ending in 2018

news

2018 is wrapping up, and some your favorite TV shows like Netflix's "House of Cards" are ending their runs. And a lot of shows have ended throughout the year.

Shows that ended in 2018 include FX's critical darling "The Americans," which aired a stunning series finale after a six-season run in May. Other shows that have already ended include ABC's "The Middle," "Scandal," and "Once Upon a Time."

A majority of these shows were popular with critics or audiences throughout their runs, and some, like "The Americans" and Fox's "New Girl," considered among the best shows on TV.

But every show has to end at some point. These have run their course, and their networks decided it's time for them to go.

Is your favorite show coming to an end this year? Has it already ended?

Here are all the shows coming to an end in 2018:

"Portlandia" — ended March 22, after eight seasons on IFC

"Love" — ended March 29, after three seasons on Netflix

"Scandal" — ended April 19, after seven seasons on ABC

"New Girl" — ended May 15, after seven seasons on Fox

"Once Upon a Time" — ended May 18, after seven seasons on ABC

"The Middle" — ended May 22, after nine seasons on ABC

"The Americans" — ended May 30, after six seasons on FX

"The Fosters" — ended June 6, after five seasons on Freeform (formerly known as ABC Family)

"The Originals" — ended June 13, after five seasons on The CW

"12 Monkeys" — ended July 6, after four seasons on SyFy

"Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" — ended July 19, after five seasons on Bravo

"Nashville" — ended July 26, after six seasons (four on ABC, two on CMT)

"Casual" — ended July 31, after four seasons on Hulu

"Shades of Blue" — ended August 19, after three seasons on NBC

"House of Cards" — ends November 2, after six seasons on Netflix

"Being Mary Jane" — ends TBA, after four seasons on BET

"Being Mary Jane" may not return until 2019.

"You're the Worst" ends TBA, after five seasons on FXX

"You're the Worst" may not return until 2019.