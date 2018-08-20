All your favorite Netflix original shows that have been renewed for another season

news

Netflix has begun to cancel shows, but that doesn't mean it's getting rid of your favorites.

39 Netflix original series will be returning with new seasons in the near future.

Only a few of the series have official release dates, including the upcoming season premieres of "Marvel's Iron Fist" and "Ozark."

On Monday, Netflix announced the renewal of its critically acclaimed original comedy series "Glow" for a third season.

Other hit shows that have been renewed by the streaming service, like "Stranger Things" and "Black Mirror," are either in production or awaiting release.

For this list, we have included only renewed Netflix series that are yet to air, and we've included official release dates if applicable. We've excluded children's shows and reality series.

Here are the 39 Netflix original series that are coming back for another season:

"Ozark" (Season 2) — Premieres August 31

Date renewed: August 17, 2017

"Marvel's Iron Fist" (Season 2) — Premieres September 7

Date renewed: July 22, 2017

"BoJack Horseman" (Season 5) — Premieres September 14

Date renewed: September 21, 2017

"House of Cards" (Season 6) — Premieres November 2

Date renewed: October 30, 2017

"Orange Is the New Black" (Season 7)

Date renewed: February 5, 2016

"Making a Murderer" (Season 2)

Date renewed: July 19, 2016

"Marvel's Daredevil" (Season 3)

Date renewed: July 21, 2016

"Narcos" (Season 4)

Date renewed: September 6, 2016

"3%" (Season 2)

Date renewed: December 12, 2016

"The OA" (Season 2)

Date renewed: February 8, 2017

"Ingobernable" (Season 2)

Date renewed: April 27, 2017

"F is for Family" (Season 3)

Date renewed: June 28, 2017

"The Ranch" (Season 3)

Date renewed: July 4, 2017

"Castlevania" (Season 2)

Date renewed: July 7, 2017

"Friends from College" (Season 2)

Date renewed: August 21, 2017

"Atypical" (Season 3)

Date renewed: September 13, 2017

"Big Mouth" (Season 2)

Date renewed: October 24, 2017

"American Vandal" (Season 2)

Date renewed: October 26, 2017

"The Crown" (Seasons 3 and 4)

Date renewed: October 29, 2017

"Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return" (Season 2)

Date renewed: November 23, 2017

"Mindhunter" (Season 2)

Date renewed: November 30, 2017

"Stranger Things" (Season 3)

Date renewed: December 1, 2017

"Marvel's The Punisher" (Season 2)

Date renewed: December 12, 2017

"Dark" (Season 2)

Date renewed: December 20, 2017

"She's Gotta Have It" (Season 2)

Date renewed: January 1, 2018

"Fuller House" (Season 4)

Date renewed: January 29, 2018

"Suburra: Blood on Rome" (Season 2)

Date renewed: January 30, 2018

"Grace and Frankie" (Season 5)

Date renewed: February 14, 2018

"Black Mirror" (Season 5)

Date renewed: March 5, 2018

"Queer Eye" (Season 2)

Date renewed: March 27, 2018

"One Day at a Time" (Season 3)

Date renewed: March 27, 2018

"Alexa & Katie" (Season 2)

Date renewed: April 9, 2018

"Marvel's Jessica Jones" (Season 3)

Date renewed: April 12, 2018

"On My Block" (Season 2)

Date renewed: April 13, 2018

"Santa Clarita Diet" (Season 3)

Date renewed: May 8, 2018

"Lost In Space" (Season 2)

Date renewed: May 14, 2018

"The Rain" (Season 2)

Date renewed: May 30, 2018

"Altered Carbon" (Season 2)

Date renewed: July 27, 2018

"GLOW" (Season 3)

Date renewed: August 20, 2018