news

Google-parent company Alphabet missed Wall Street's revenue targets in the third quarter, sending its shares down 4% in extending trading.

Here's what Alphabet reported:

Q3 net revenue: $27.2 billion, versus analyst expecations of $27.33 billion

Q3 EPS (GAAP) : $13.06, compared to analyst expectations of $10.45

We'll be covering Google's results as they cross the wire, so hit refresh or click here for the latest.