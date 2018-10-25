Pulse.com.gh logo
Alphabet misses Q3 revenue targets (GOOG)

Google parent company Alphabet is set to report its Q3 financial results on Thursday.

Google-parent company Alphabet missed Wall Street's revenue targets in the third quarter, sending its shares down 4% in extending trading.

Here's what Alphabet reported:

Q3 net revenue: $27.2 billion, versus analyst expecations of $27.33 billion

Q3 EPS (GAAP) : $13.06, compared to analyst expectations of $10.45

