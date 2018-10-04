Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just overtook Bill Gates on Forbes' list of the richest Americans (AMZN)

news

Since becoming the richest man in modern history earlier this year, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has taken the No. 1 spot on Forbes' list of the 400 richest Americans — a shift that bumped Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates to second place.

Bezos' net worth jumped from $81.5 billion on last year's list to this year's $160 billion. He's the first person to surpass a net worth of $150 billion since Forbes began tracking the richest Americans over 30 years ago, and the first person to bump Gates out of the No. 1 spot on the list for 24 years.

Following Bezos and Gates is Warren Buffett, with $88.3 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, with $61 billion; and Larry Ellison with $58.4 billion.

However, there's one aspect on the list where Gates still beats Bezos: philanthropy. This is the first year Forbes has included a "philanthropy score," which measures and scales the billionaires on the list based on their generosity on a scale of 1 to 5. Bezos received a philanthropy score of 2, while Gates received the highest score of 5.

Bezos became the richest person in modern history earlier this year, at a time when Amazon was criticized for poor working conditions and when a group of its workers were on strike. Amazon just recently announced plans to raise the company’s minimum wage in the US to $15, which will take effect on November 1. Amazon will also increase wages for employees outside the US as well, according to a company spokesman.

To see Forbes' list of all 400 of the richest Americans this year, click here.