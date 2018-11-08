news

It's been 14 months since Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, declared its intention to build a second headquarters. Founded in Seattle some 23 years earlier, Amazon said it had gotten so big that it needed a second home base in another city.

The company's year-long selection process had a decidedly sweepstakes-like feel to it. Amazon laid out its expectations for what it wanted in a second hometown and promised a bonanza of 50,000 jobs and a $5 billion investment to whichever lucky city it picked.

City governments and officials scrambled to outdo each other and woo the online retailer, dangling tax breaks, exemptions of all types and even promises to change their names.

Now, Amazon has reportedly zeroed in on New York City and Virginia— and "HQ2" will likely actually be two separate offices. The move, which has yet to be confirmed by Amazon, has left a sour taste with some people who accuse Amazon of having deviously gamed the system.

Here's a look at the sequence of events during Amazon's controversial "HQ2" adventure, and the strange spectacle that Amazon whipped up in the process.

Amazon's current and first headquarters is located in Seattle, Washington. Around 45,000 workers are employed there.

In 2017, Amazon announced that it was searching for a location for its second headquarters.

The retailer said its new headquarters would come with 50,000 new jobs and a $5 billion investment in the new home city.

Along with the announcement, Amazon listed out its expectations for cities that were applying. It asked for "incentives" like tax breaks and exemptions, and fee reductions.

Here are some additional requirements that Amazon laid out:

A site within 30 miles of a "population center."

Mass transit options located on-site

The ability to travel to/from an airport within 45 minutes

Up to 8 million square feet, after the initial requirement of 500,000

Fiber connectivity and acceptable cell phone service

A "business-friendly environment and tax structure" that provides tax breaks and exemptions, fee reductions, workforce grants, and utility incentives, among other incentives.

A "highly-educated labor pool" and a "strong university system."

"Elected officials eager and willing to work with the company."

A high quality of life for the 50,000 employees to be located there.

Dozens of cities began submitting proposals to Amazon, each trying to outdo the others and woo Amazon with its promises.

Amazon said it received 238 proposals from cities and regions. Here are some examples of the proposals that were sent to Amazon:

Raleigh, North Carolina: Over $50 million for infrastructure, up to 100% tax reimbursement for new jobs created for up to 25 years.

Over $50 million for infrastructure, up to 100% tax reimbursement for new jobs created for up to 25 years. Denver, Colorado: More than $100 million in incentives.

More than $100 million in incentives. Los Angeles, California: $300 million to $1 billion in tax breaks over 10 years.

$300 million to $1 billion in tax breaks over 10 years. Atlanta, Georgia: $1 billion in incentives.

$1 billion in incentives. Chicago, Illinois: At least $1.7 billion in incentives, $400 million in infrastructure and capital spending.

At least $1.7 billion in incentives, $400 million in infrastructure and capital spending. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: More than $1 billion in tax breaks, and up to $2 billion in tax exemptions over 10 years.

More than $1 billion in tax breaks, and up to $2 billion in tax exemptions over 10 years. Columbus, Ohio: A 15-year, 100% property-tax abatement at every site included in HQ2, a refund of 35% on income-tax withholdings from new full-time hires. These would add up to $2.3 billion in incentives.

A Newark, New Jersey: $7 billion in tax breaks over 10 years.

$7 billion in tax breaks over 10 years. Montgomery County, Maryland: $8.5 billion incentive package

By December 2017, Amazon had narrowed its list down to 20 cities.

Here are the 20 cities that Amazon considered:

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Indianapolis, Indiana

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Montgomery County, Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New York, New York

Northern Virginia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto, Ontario

Washington, DC

With the list narrowed down, people began to speculate which cities were most likely to be chosen by the retail giant.

Now, it appears that Amazon has decided to build offices in two cities instead of one: New York City, and Arlington, Virginia.

Its second "headquarters" will likely actually be two offices in Long Island City, Queens, and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia, according to a New York Times report.

This seemed to conclude the year-long search for a new headquarters location, although Amazon has refused to confirm or deny the report.

Virginia had been seen as a likely choice for a while, but New York came as a bit of a surprise.

Northern Virginia has been called the "bull's-eye of America's internet," and it's estimated that nearly 70% of the world's internet traffic flows through the area.

New York City's pitch to Amazon included the fact that Long Island City is 15 minutes from LaGuardia airport, one of the most-disliked airports in the US. In addition, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made an interesting promise to the online retailer: "I'll change my name to Amazon Cuomo if that's what it takes," he said.

To some, Amazon's decision to split its second "headquarters" between two cities is a sign that the retailer just wanted to game the system and get the most attractive incentive package by making cities compete heavily against each other.

"If Amazon is able to get away with essentially robbing Virginia and New York of millions of dollars in tax revenue and not even offering up in return what it originally promised, what else is it capable of?" writes Business Insider's Dennis Green.

Although city officials were jumping over each other to be chosen by Amazon, things might not necessarily be so great for the residents of the future HQ2 location.