Amazon is releasing a redesigned Echo Show with a larger screen and better speakers (AMZN)


  Published:

Amazon's Echo Show — the first Echo with a screen, and a very popular video-calling tool in its own right — is getting an update.

Amazon has created a brand-new, redesigned Echo Show — the first Amazon Echo device with a screen.

The Echo Show will cost $229.99 like the previous version, and will be available for preorder starting Thursday. It will start shipping next month.

The new Echo Show has a fabric-covered back, and better sound than the previous model. It also has a larger 10-inch screen. Like the last version, it will have Alexa built in, which will be able to hear you by way of a new eight microphone array.

The new Echo Show will also come integrated with a smart home hub, like the Echo Plus, making it easier to integrate smart appliances into your home.

