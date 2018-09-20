Amazon is releasing four new products to make your stereo system way smarter — including a subwoofer

news

Amazon just announced the addition of four new audio products in its Echo lineup.

The Echo Input gives you Alexa control by connecting to a non-echo speaker through an auxiliary cord or bluetooth.

The Echo Link connects to a receiver or amplifier, and lets you control music selection, volume, and multi-room playback through Alexa.

The Echo Link Amp has the same functionality of the Link, but includes a built-in amplifier.

The Echo Sub adds a subwoofer to the Echo lineup, and can be paired with two Echos for a 2.1 stereo sound system.

Amazon just announced four new audio products meant to enhance the home listening experience of Echo and Alexa users.

First up is the $129.99 Echo Sub, a subwoofer that will give some extra bass to an Echo speaker system and can be paired with two Echos to create a 2.1 stereo speaker setup.

The $199 Echo Link connects to a receiver or amplifier through digital or analog inputs, and lets you control music selection, volume, and multi-room playback through Alexa. The $299.99 Echo Link Amp has the same functionality as the Link, but has a built-in 60W 2-channel amplifier.

For those with non-Amazon or non-Alexa compatible speakers, the $34.99 Echo Input gives you Alexa control over non-Echo speakers — it can be connected to any speaker through Bluetooth or an auxiliary cable, allowing you to use voice commands with the device.

Before the Amazon devices event kicked off, two of Amazon's new products seemed to be accidentally leaked by Amazon on its website — The Echo Sub and the Amazon Smart Plug were listed on Amazon's store earlier in the day.