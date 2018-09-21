Pulse.com.gh logo
Amazon is taking on TiVo with a new Fire TV DVR that can record live broadcasts (AMZN)


The Amazon Fire TV Recast will play and record live TV, and integrate directly into your Fire TV. It can also send recorded footage to your other devices.

Amazon on Thursday debuted the Fire TV Recast, Amazon's first antenna and DVR.

The Fire TV Recast will play and record live TV, and integrate directly into your Fire TV. It can also send recorded footage to your other devices.

Amazon says the device will allow you to "stream live TV anywhere from shows to local news, sports, and more from stations like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and The CW."

The device contains two tuners and a 500 GB DVR, which will let you record up to two shows at once, but there's also a four-tuner, 1 terabyte DVR version that will cost more but offer more storage space and the ability to record up to four shows at once.

The device will start at $229.99 and will be available by the holidays.

Here's how Amazon described the device on its website:

Fire TV Recast allows you to watch your favorite live TV content from anywhere. It is a companion DVR that lets you watch, record, and replay free over-the-air programming to any Fire TV, Echo Show, and on compatible Fire tablet and mobile devices. Stream live TV anywhere from shows to local news, sports, and more from stations like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and The CW.

Fire TV Recast makes it easy to put video everywhere in your home. not just by your TV. We’ll help you find the right place for the device during setup – maybe the attic where you have the best reception – and then we’ll take care of the rest.

With Fire TV Recast, you can record up to two or four shows at once, and stream on any multiple devices at a time. Even over-the-air shows can go with you on-the-go.

Fire TV Recast is even better with Alexa – search for shows, browse recordings, change over-the-air live TV channels, control playback, and schedule, cancel, and delete recordings using just your voice.

