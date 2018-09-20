Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Amazon is taking on TiVo with a new Fire TV that can record live broadcasts (AMZN)


Tech Amazon is taking on TiVo with a new Fire TV that can record live broadcasts (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Amazon Fire TV Recast will play and record live TV, and integrate directly into your Fire TV. It can also send recorded footage to your other devices.

null play

null

(Amazon)

Amazon on Thursday debuted the Fire TV Recast, Amazon's first antenna and DVR.

The Fire TV Recast will play and record live TV, and integrate directly into your Fire TV. It can also send recorded footage to your other devices.

Amazon says the device will allow you to "stream live TV anywhere from shows to local news, sports, and more from stations like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and The CW."

The device contains two tuners and a 500 GB DVR, but there's also a four-tuner, 1 terabyte DVR version that will cost more but offer more storage space.

The device will start at $229.99 and will be available by the holidays.

null play

null

(Amazon)

Here's how Amazon described the device on its website:

Fire TV Recast allows you to watch your favorite live TV content from anywhere. It is a companion DVR that lets you watch, record, and replay free over-the-air programming to any Fire TV, Echo Show, and on compatible Fire tablet and mobile devices. Stream live TV anywhere from shows to local news, sports, and more from stations like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and The CW.

Fire TV Recast makes it easy to put video everywhere in your home. not just by your TV. We’ll help you find the right place for the device during setup – maybe the attic where you have the best reception – and then we’ll take care of the rest.

With Fire TV Recast, you can record up to two or four shows at once, and stream on any multiple devices at a time. Even over-the-air shows can go with you on-the-go.

Fire TV Recast is even better with Alexa – search for shows, browse recordings, change over-the-air live TV channels, control playback, and schedule, cancel, and delete recordings using just your voice.

Top Articles

1 Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's...bullet
2 Tech 'Maybe we'll both be on it': Elon Musk said he'd consider flying...bullet
3 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is seen from above.
Tech Scientists think a giant artificial wall propped up under Antarctica’s ice sheets could stop catastrophic sea level rise
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, which launched a dating feature in Columbia on Thursday.
Tech Facebook is taking on Tinder with the official launch of its dating service — but it's only in Colombia for now (FB, MTCH)
The Amazon Echo Auto sits on your car's dashboard.
Tech Amazon just introduced a new $50 Alexa gadget that can make any car smarter (AMZN)
Emma Stone in "Maniac."
Tech All the confirmed original shows coming to Netflix in 2018
X
Advertisement