Amazon just announced a $60 smart Alexa-powered microwave you can control with your voice (AMZN)

Amazon announced a $60 microwave under its Amazon Basics brand.

It'll come with the company's Alexa smart voice assistant functionality, and you'll be able to control the microwave's functions with your voice.

The microwave also comes with an integrated Amazon Dash, which can automatically re-order food items when you're running low.

Amazon unveiled its new Amazon Basics Microwave during an event in Seattle on Thursday. The microwave is available to pre-order on Thursday, and costs $60. It'll ship later this month.

It looks like a pretty basic microwave, as you can see in the photo above, but Amazon's microwave comes with Alexa built-in. The company says "you can cook just by asking Alexa."

The Amazon Basics Microwave will include "dozens of quick-cook voice presets." It has a built-in "Ask Alexa" button you can press to tell Alexa how long you want to cook, too: "Cook for two minutes and fifteen seconds," for example.

It'll also have Amazon's Dash functionality, which can re-order food items when you're running low.