Amazon just announced a $60 smart Alexa-powered microwave you can control with your voice (AMZN)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Amazon's Alexa is coming to your kitchen with a cheap, Alexa-powered microwave.

amazon smart microwave play

amazon smart microwave

(Amazon)

  • Amazon announced a $60 microwave under its Amazon Basics brand.
  • It'll come with the company's Alexa smart voice assistant functionality, and you'll be able to control the microwave's functions with your voice.
  • The microwave also comes with an integrated Amazon Dash, which can automatically re-order food items when you're running low.

Amazon unveiled its new Amazon Basics Microwave during an event in Seattle on Thursday. The microwave is available to pre-order on Thursday, and costs $60. It'll ship later this month.

It looks like a pretty basic microwave, as you can see in the photo above, but Amazon's microwave comes with Alexa built-in. The company says "you can cook just by asking Alexa."

The Amazon Basics Microwave will include "dozens of quick-cook voice presets." It has a built-in "Ask Alexa" button you can press to tell Alexa how long you want to cook, too: "Cook for two minutes and fifteen seconds," for example.

It'll also have Amazon's Dash functionality, which can re-order food items when you're running low.

