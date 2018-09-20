Pulse.com.gh logo
Amazon just introduced a new $50 Alexa gadget that can make any car smarter (AMZN)


Any car can get smarter with the new Amazon Echo Auto, which will be $50 when it officially launches.

The Amazon Echo Auto sits on your car's dashboard.

Amazon created a new Alexa device that can make any car smarter.

The Echo Auto is a miniature smart speaker that mounts on your dashboard. The device is Bluetooth-enabled, but can also connect to your car via an auxiliary jack. It's powered via USB or cigarette lighter adapter.

Echo Auto works like any other Alexa device, which means you can ask it to create a shopping list, ask Alexa where the nearest Starbucks is, or get directions while you're driving. You can also use it to have audio calls with other Alexa-powered devices.

Echo Auto will be available by invitation only later this year. The invitation price is $24.99, but the regular price will be $49.99.

