Amazon made a $30 wall clock with its Alexa assistant built in (AMZN)


Time to get an Amazon Alexa-powered wall clock?

amazon echo wall clock play

amazon echo wall clock

(Amazon)

What time is it? Maybe time to get a new wall clock, powered by Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant.

The wall clock, somewhat unimaginatively called the Echo Clock, is Alexa-enabled and is capable of setting multiple timers at once. The clock is analog, but it has a built-in motor, so it's capable of updating the time on its own during Daylight Savings.

The clock will cost $30 and is available for pre-order starting Thursday. Amazon says it'll be available later this year.

