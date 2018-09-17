Amazon reportedly paid 'The Royals' star Liz Hurley's $2,600 vet bill after a driver ran over her labrador

Pulse.com.gh logo
Amazon paid £2,000 ($2,618) to actress Elizabeth Hurley after an Amazon driver ran over her dog Hector, the Daily Mail reports. he labrador sustained a collapsed lung and a broken leg after being hit by a van driver who worked for a company contracted by Amazon to deliver packages.

Liz Hurely's two-year-old labrador Hector was run over by an Amazon driver, and the tech firm has covered the £2,000 ($2,618) vets fees, the Daily Mail reports.

Hector was run over at Hurley's estate in Herefordshire, and sustained a collapsed lung and a broken leg. The driver in question was employed by a company contracted by Amazon to deliver its parcels.

Hurley's sister Katie told the Daily Mail that the driver had been going too fast.

"The van was driving too fast. Because it happened on the estate a speed limit can't be enforced so we ask people to use their common sense, but he didn't," she said.

She also said that Amazon resisted paying the vet's bills because the driver was technically not an Amazon employee.

"Amazon clearly thought we’d give up and go away," she said. Last week the family threatened legal action, and Amazon agreed to pay the bill. Elizabeth Hurley told the Mail that it had taken Amazon nine months to pay out.

Business Insider has contacted Amazon for comment.

Hurley stars in E! drama "The Royals," which was reportedly cancelled last month, while her movie roles include "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "Bedazzled."

