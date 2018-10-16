Pulse.com.gh logo
Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is the lightest Kindle ever, has double the storage than before, and can withstand being submerged in water for 60 minutes (AMZN)


On Tuesday, Amazon announced its newly designed Kindle Paperwhite. The new Paperwhite has a couple of standout features, including water resistance.

  • Amazon announced its newly designed Kindle Paperwhite on Tuesday.
  • The new Paperwhite is water-resistant, so you can finally read comfortably poolside.
  • It also features built-in Bluetooth for Audible streaming, so you can seamlessly move between listening and reading without losing your place.
  • It costs $129.99 and will available for pre-order starting on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced its newly designed Kindle Paperwhite.

The new Paperwhite has a couple of standout features, including water-resistance, so you can finally read comfortably poolside. The company says its reading device can withstand being submerged in two meters of fresh water up to 60 minutes — past Paperwhite tablets were not water-resistant.

Amazon says the new Paperwhite is the thinnest and lightest Kindle ever designed.

Here are the rest of the specs:

  • A 6-inch, high-resolution display
  • Double the storage of its previous generation at 8 GB. It also comes in 32 GB for the voracious reader and for storing larger files like audiobooks, comics, and magazines
  • Built-in Bluetooth for Audible streaming so you can seamlessly move between listening and reading without losing your place.

The new Kindle Paperwhite costs $129.99 and will available for pre-order starting on Tuesday. Anyone who purchases the device will get six free months of Kindle Unlimited, which gives readers access for millions of books in the Amazon's Kindle Store.

The devices will begin shipping November 7.

