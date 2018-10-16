Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is the lightest Kindle ever, has double the storage than before, and can withstand being submerged in water for 60 minutes (AMZN)

On Tuesday, Amazon announced its newly designed Kindle Paperwhite. The new Paperwhite has a couple of standout features, including water resistance.
The new Paperwhite has a couple of standout features, including water-resistance, so you can finally read comfortably poolside. The company says its reading device can withstand being submerged in two meters of fresh water up to 60 minutes — past Paperwhite tablets were not water-resistant.
Amazon says the new Paperwhite is the thinnest and lightest Kindle ever designed.
Here are the rest of the specs:
The new Kindle Paperwhite costs $129.99 and will available for pre-order starting on Tuesday. Anyone who purchases the device will get six free months of Kindle Unlimited, which gives readers access for millions of books in the Amazon's Kindle Store.
The devices will begin shipping November 7.