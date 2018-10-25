Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Amazon's Q3 results beat the Street's profit expectations, but miss on revenue (AMZN)

  Published:

Jeff Bezos' company is scheduled to report its third-quarter results Thursday afternoon, and Wall Street is expecting a standout report from Amazon.

Amazon's third-quarter results topped even Wall Street's heady expectations.

The e-commerce giant beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, reporting surging profits.

Here's what the company reported:

  • Q3 revenue: $57.1 billion. In the third quarter last year, Amazon pulled in $43.7 billion in sales.
  • Q3 earnings per share: $3.11. In the same period last year, the company earned 52 cents a share.
  • Q4 earnings per share (forecast): $73.8 billion. In the holiday period last year, Amazon saw sales of $60.5 billion.
  • Q4 EPS (forecast): $5.79. In last year's fourth quarter, the company earned $3.75 a share.

In late afternoon trading, Amazon's stock was up $127.74 a share, or 7.7%, to $1,791.94

We'll be updating this story when Amazon reports its numbers. Refresh this page for the latest.

