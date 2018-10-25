Jeff Bezos' company is scheduled to report its third-quarter results Thursday afternoon, and Wall Street is expecting a standout report from Amazon.
Amazon's third-quarter results topped even Wall Street's heady expectations.
The e-commerce giant beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, reporting surging profits.
Here's what the company reported:
In late afternoon trading, Amazon's stock was up $127.74 a share, or 7.7%, to $1,791.94
