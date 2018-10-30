Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech America's highways and roads are crumbling — here are the 10 states that have it the worst

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here are the 10 states that have the worst road quality in the US, as ranked by lvl5, a startup that's building HD maps for self-driving cars.

null play

null

(David McNew/Getty Images)

Roads in the US need some serious help.

Even though states and the federal government spend over $400 million a year maintaining and building new roads, the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2017 report found that 32% of urban streets and 14% of rural roads were in poor condition. Overall, US roads received a D on the study's report card.

If roads were a pass/fail class in college, they would be failing.

On Tuesday, lvl5 — a company founded by ex-Tesla engineers that's building HD maps for self-driving cars — dug deeper into the problem and published a list of US states ranked by road quality.

The company analyzed over 15 million photographs captured by its iPhone dashcam app, Payver, which pays users — typically Uber or Lyft drivers — up to $0.05 per mile to record their driving using their cell phone. To rank the states, lvl5 measured four distinct areas: road paint fading, pavement cracking, potholes, and surface flatness.

Think your state has the most pothole-stricken pavement in the country?

If you live in Florida, have no fear. According to lvl5, your state has the best road quality around. Hawaii had the second best roads, followed by Washington state in third place. Lvl5's full findings can be found here.

Below, we've listed the 10 states that have it the worst:

10. Maine

10. Maine play

10. Maine

(lvl5)


9. New York

9. New York play

9. New York

(lvl5)


8. Wisconsin

8. Wisconsin play

8. Wisconsin

(lvl5)


7. Rhode Island

7. Rhode Island play

7. Rhode Island

(lvl5)


6. Illinois

6. Illinois play

6. Illinois

(lvl5)


5. Kansas

5. Kansas play

5. Kansas

(lvl5)


4. Ohio

4. Ohio play

4. Ohio

(lvl5)


3. Indiana

3. Indiana play

3. Indiana

(lvl5)


2. Iowa

2. Iowa play

2. Iowa

(lvl5)


And the state with the worst roads in all of the US: Michigan

And the state with the worst roads in all of the US: Michigan play

And the state with the worst roads in all of the US: Michigan

(lvl5)


Top Articles

1 Tech There's a hidden iPhone keyboard with lots of adorable smiley faces...bullet
2 Tech These startups are the leading fintech innovators in Africabullet
3 Tech IBM is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire Red Hat, the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Apple's new iPad Pro features a new design that ditches the home button for Face ID
Mac mini
Tech Apple will launch its new Mac mini on November 7th, starting at $799 (AAPL)
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015.
Tech Apple CEO Tim Cook says the iPad is 'the most popular computer in the world' (AAPL)
null
Tech There are early signs that Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' could succeed where other Netflix talk shows have failed
X
Advertisement