The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) is celebrating 50 years of rating films, and has released a report on the number of movies it has rated.

The majority have been rated R, and it's not even close. The MPAA has rated over 17,000 movies R in the last five decades. Meanwhile, less than 5,000 have been rated PG-13 in the group's history.

In total, the MPAA has rated 29,791 films, meaning that 57% of the films are rated R. The MPAA said that 428 of its ratings have been appealed, and that 165 have actually had their ratings overturned. But since the introduction of the PG-13 rating in 1984, the MPAA said that fewer ratings (1% or less a year) have been appealed.

For a complete breakdown of the number of films for each rating — G, PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17/X — see Business Insider's graph below: