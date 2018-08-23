Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

An environmental group is testing giant floating pipes to clean up oceans


Tech An environmental group is testing giant floating pipes to clean up oceans

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Ocean Cleanup will use giant floating pipes driven by the wind, waves and currents to cleanup the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, located between Hawaii and California. The assembly process and testing phase has already been put into effect. Their test used 394 feet of pipe out of the planned 1,312-foot system. Following is a transcript of the video.

These giant pipes could help clean the ocean

The Ocean Cleanup project was created by Boyan Slat at the age of 22. $30 Million has been raised to fund his idea.

It's set to help clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch located between Hawaii and California.

The giant floating pipes will be driven by the wind, waves, and currents.

His system is projected to clean 50% of the garbage patch in five years.

The Ocean Cleanup has started the assembly process and is in the testing phase.

Here's to cleaner oceans for everyone.

Top Articles

1 Tech Photos: Inside the newly built terminal 3 of the Kotoka...bullet
2 Tech The 20 best smartphones in the worldbullet
3 Tech The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to criticsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Tech 9 tech communities in Kenya which are shaping conversations which you ought to join
"Veronica Mars"
Tech 27 major TV reboots that are currently airing or in development
Tom Cruise in "Top Gun" (1986).
Tech All the details we know about the upcoming 'Top Gun' sequel starring Tom Cruise
Psychedelics like DMT mirror near-death experiences with surprising accuracy.
Tech The psychedelic drug that's incredibly popular in Silicon Valley mirrors a near-death experience, and researchers are figuring out how it works