An Uber driver has been charged with kidnapping and groping a woman who fell asleep in his cab, then leaving her on the side of the road miles from home.

Harbir Parmar, 24, was charged by prosecutors in New York with one count of kidnapping the woman after picking her up in February this year, according to legal documents published on Tuesday.

The complaint says that Parmar picked up his victim in Manhattan not long before midnight, and that she fell asleep during the trip.

While the woman was sleeping, Parmar changed her destination from White Plains, just outside of New York City, to Boston, Massachusetts, according to the complaint.

It says she woke up with Parmar in the back seat of the car groping her breast under her shirt. The Uber was far from her home, the complaint says, likely somewhere in Connecticut.

She tried to use her phone to call for help, but Parmar snatched it away, the complaint says. Parmar allegedly refused to take her home to White Plains, or to a police station, and left her on the side of the I-95.

The woman found help by walking to a gas station in Branford, Connecticut, around 60 miles from her home, the complaint says. By this time it was 2 a.m., according to the document.

The complaint says that when the woman reported the incident the following day, she learned she had been charged more than $1,000 for a trip from New York to Massachusetts. Uber says it refunded the money.

In a press release announcing the charge, FBI official William Sweeney Jr. said: "Harbir Parmar made an outrageous choice, deciding to unlawfully take advantage of his passenger at a moment of vulnerability for his own selfish motives."

As well as the kidnapping, Parmar was charged with wire fraud, which the FBI says it discovered while investigating the kidnap charge. The complaint said Parmar had a history of changing passenger destinations and billing them for unnecessary cleaning fees.

In a statement to Business Insider, an Uber spokesman said: "What’s been reported is horrible and something no person should go through.

"As soon as we became aware, we immediately removed this individual's access to the platform. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to support their investigation."