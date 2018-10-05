Apartments are now available inside the world's skinniest skyscraper — take a look

news

The world's skinniest skyscraper will soon open up in New York City.

Rising more than 1,400 feet above the ground, 111 W. 57th Street features a facade made from bronze and terra cotta. Its height-to-width ratio, 24:1, makes it the skinniest tower in the world. The new structure stands on top of the historic Steinway Hall, which has been called a "timeless monument to classical music and architecture" by New York City's Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Kevin Maloney, a co-developer and founder of Property Markets Group, praised the building in a statement for "its unrivaled location, genuine architectural pedigree and perfect symmetry over Central Park."

Listings for the property went live on Monday, featuring a variety of full-floor and duplex residences. Take a look at some of the renderings.

The condo tower recently surpassed the 73rd floor, and it is expected to top out in January 2019.

Residences will cost anywhere from $18 million for 4,491 square feet to about $56 million for 7,128 square feet. Apartments have three or four bedrooms.

The building's interior features Great Rooms with 14-foot-tall ceilings, solid oak floors, and entrance galleries with white macauba stone floors.

Some of the amenities include a two-lane lap pool, a spa with sauna, steam and treatment rooms, and a lounge with an outdoor terrace.

Residents can also access a private dining room, a fitness center, and several meeting rooms.

The walls and floors in master bathrooms are finished in veined white onyx, custom sconces, and bronze fixtures.

In addition to being near Central Park, 111 W. 57th Street is close to Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Museum of Modern Art.