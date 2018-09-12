Pulse.com.gh logo
Apple accidentally leaked all the colors of the three upcoming iPhones, hours before its huge launch event (AAPL)


New details about the upcoming iPhones appear to have leaked on Apple's own website, including all the colors of the new devices. Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones, which will come in significantly more colors than last year's models.

  • New details about the upcoming iPhones appear to have leaked on Apple's own website.
  • Several websites and coders dug into the Apple website's product sitemap and discovered the names, storage options, and colors of the upcoming devices.
  • The higher-end iPhone XS and XS Max are expected to come in space gray, silver, and gold, while the lower-cost iPhone XR is expected to come in six colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue.

Thanks to a leak from Apple's own website, we may now the colors of the upcoming iPhones — phones that are expected to be revealed later on Wednesday at an event on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California.

Sites like The Verge and ATH, along with coder Steve Troughton-Smith, have dug into the Apple website's product sitemap XML file — the code powering the website — and found several direct references to the upcoming phones, including the colors.

The new phones — which the sitemap reveals are called the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR — will come in more colors than last year's iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus:

  • The higher-end iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are both expected to come in three colors: space gray, silver, and gold. That's one more color than last year's iPhone X, which only came in space gray and silver.
  • The iPhone XR, which is expected to cost less due to its 6.1-inch LCD display, is expected to come in a whopping six colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue.

The leak also revealed the storage options of the new devices, which are larger in size than ever before: the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, while the iPhone XR will come in 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB.

Apple is expected to share more details on Wednesday afternoon at its annual iPhone event in California. You can follow along at the Tech Insider homepage starting at noon ET.

