Tech Apple CEO Tim Cook says the iPad is 'the most popular computer in the world' (AAPL)

Apple says the iPad has reached 44.2 million in worldwide sales, the highest of any major laptop manufacturer.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015.

  • The iPad is now the most popular computer in the world, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
  • Apple has sold 44.2 million iPads worldwide, the highest sales of any major computer manufacturer — according to Apple.
  • Apple announced a new iPad Pro on Tuesday, along with an updated MacBook Air and Mac Mini.

Apple's iPad is now the most popular computer in the world, according to CEO Tim Cook.

The iPad, Apple's groundbreaking tablet, has reached 44.2 million in worldwide sales, the highest of any major computer company, like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Asus. HP comes close with 36.9 million in sales.

Cook announced the sales figures at Apple's iPad launch event in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday. Apple also announced a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook Air, and a new Mac Mini at the event.

Apple currently sells several versions of the iPad: the iPad Mini, iPad, and iPad Pro. The tablet starts at $329 and can cost as much $1,279, and it runs Apple's mobile operating system, iOS.

