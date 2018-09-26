Apple cleans up Safari after it suggested search results on debunked conspiracy theories like the Holocaust being faked

news

Apple has removed a bunch of suggested search results from Safari after its web browser pointed users to websites containing debunked conspiracy theories, such as the Holocaust being faked.

BuzzFeed discovered that Safari was surfacing questionable results through its "Siri Suggested Websites," which autocompletes a search and recommends a website or a video for the user to click on.

It is a problem that has plagued Google, which offers autocompleted search results that at times point users to inappropriate content from around the web.

BuzzFeed keyed in a number of popular conspiracy theories and found that Siri Suggested Websites offered to take it to sites or YouTube videos containing questionable information.

Search terms that delivered dodgy results included "the Holocaust didn’t happen," which suggested a Holocaust denier page on 666ismoney.com, and "QAnon is real," which suggested a YouTube video titled "The Calm Before the Storm – QAnon Is the Real Deal."

An Apple spokesman pointed Business Insider to a statement it provided BuzzFeed, in which it said it had removed the bad results from Safari. Here's the statement in full:

"Siri Suggested Websites come from content on the web and we provide curation to help avoid inappropriate sites. We also remove any inappropriate suggestions whenever we become aware of them, as we have with these. We will continue to work to provide high-quality results and users can email results they feel are inappropriate to applebot@apple.com."