Apple has a metallurgy team that's discovered a new way to make its MacBook Air from 100% recycled aluminum (AAPL)

At Tuesday's Apple event in Brooklyn, Vice President of Hardware Engineering Laura Legros announced its new MacBook Air would be its "greenest Mac ever." That's because the new MacBook Air is made of 100% recycled aluminum.

At Tuesday's Apple event in Brooklyn, Vice President of Hardware Engineering Laura Legros announced its new MacBook Air would be its "greenest Mac ever."

That's because the new MacBook Air is made of 100% recycled aluminum.

According to Legros, Apples' metallurgy team has discovered a new technique that uses the excess aluminum from the production process to create an alloy that can be used to deliver " the same great characteristics we expect in all our products."

Apple says the recaptured aluminum shavings are re-engineered down to the atomic level.

"We use aluminum because it has incredible strength, durability, and sheer beauty,” Legros said. "To achieve that we’ve had to rely on mining high purity ore. That is, until today.”

The sustainable alloy will also be used in new Mac mini and iPad Pro that Apple announced on Tuesday.

To read more about all the other, new features of the MacBook Air, click here.

