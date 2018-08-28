Pulse.com.gh logo
Apple has patented the design of Steve Jobs theater, the underground auditorium on its $5 billion campus (AAPL)


(USPTO/Getty)

  • Apple built a beautiful glass building on its campus for product launches and other events.
  • Now the ornamental design of the building has been patented.

Bad news if you wanted to build your own Apple-style round glass amphitheater.

A design patent for the Steve Jobs Theater, the on-campus showcase where Apple revealed the iPhone X, was published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday. We saw the filing first on Patently Apple.

The underground auditorium can hold 1,000 attendees, and it's equipped with hidden walls, a state-of-the-art projection system, and some very fancy chairs, all under a carbon fiber roof. The entire campus reportedly cost $5 billion to build.

But Apple is merely staking a claim on how the above-ground portion looks — it's a circular building with clear glass walls, and in person, it's reportedly stunning.

Apple filed for the patent in 2016, and lists four inventors, two in Hong Kong and two in San Francisco. It's called "Building."

Apple has increasingly tied the glass design and aesthetic of its stores and other real estate to its brand worldwide.

Here are some more pictures and drawings of Apple's theater:

(USPTO)

(USPTO)

Here's how it looks in real life up close:

(Getty)

(AP)

Here's what it looks like inside:

(AP)

