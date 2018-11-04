Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech Apple is selling refurbished iPhone 8 smartphones for $500, and it's an amazing deal (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Even if you're thinking of buying it new, the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 is well worth your consideration.

iPhone 8 play

iPhone 8
  • The iPhone 8 is available to buy refurbished from Apple starting at $500.
  • That's a $100 discount from its MSRP.
  • My experience with Apple's refurbished devices has been great, and it's well worth your consideration if you're looking to buy the iPhone 8.

Apple is selling refurbished units of the iPhone 8 starting at$500 from its certified used device store — one of the best-kept secrets in tech. That price reflects a $100 discount over the normal $600 starting price tag for an iPhone 8.

At the time of writing, the refurbished iPhone 8 Plus is, unfortunately, not in stock. If you're interested in the iPhone 8 Plus, I'd keep checking Apple's refurbished storefront regularly.

If my experience with buying a refurbished MacBook Pro is anything to go by, Apple's refurbishment process is top-notch, and it's well worth your consideration. It's so good, in fact, that you should consider getting the refurbished iPhone 8 even if you were planning on buying it new, just so you can save yourself $100.

My refurbished MacBook Pro came in flawless physical and working condition, and there was no trace that my MacBook Pro had been used before. It also came with Apple's standard one-year warranty. I can't guarantee that a refurbished iPhone will come in equally great condition, but I at least had a positive experience with the store.

With the iPhone 8, you're not sacrificing that much over newer models, like the iPhone XR or XS. The iPhone 8 still has a great camera, and it runs the same chip as the iPhone X, which hasn't shown any signs of slowing down ever since the new iPhones came out. The main thing you're not getting with an iPhone 8 is the iPhone X-style edge-to-edge screen design, and Face ID facial recognition for unlocking the phone.

The iPhone 8 is also one of your only options to get an iPhone with a smaller 4.7-inch display, as it looks like Apple's flagship iPhone X-style phones are sticking with a minimum 5.8-inch display for the foreseeable future.

And if you're looking for the Apple experience for an even smaller price tag, there are also plenty of refurbished iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus units available, starting at $380 and $480, respectively. The iPhone 7 is still a fantastic phone with a great camera and a similar design as the iPhone 8, if you're not picky about having the latest and greatest.

Top Articles

1 Tech Elon Musk and SpaceX are building a monster rocket for Mars. Here's...bullet
2 Tech This couple invented a clever piece of luggage so you'll never...bullet
3 Tech Evidence is mounting that psychedelic drugs can help treat...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Osmo co-founders Pramod Sharma and Jerome Scholler with their children.
Tech These founders left Google to chase a vision of healthier screen time for their kids — and their flagship product has become a hit in classrooms and homes (GOOGL, GOOG)
Manish Lachwani, CEO of HeadSpin
Tech This ex-Googler's mobile app testing startup is now worth $500 million after only three years
"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" will feature every playable fighter from the series thus far.
Tech There are over 70 playable characters in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' — here they all are (NTDOY)
null
Tech The $550 OnePlus 6T makes me feel like I'm cheating in a world where top smartphones cost $750 or more
X
Advertisement