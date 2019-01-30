Apple boss Tim Cook made the revelation during an interview with Reuters.

Apple recorded a 15% fall from revenue from the sales of the iPhone in its latest financial quarter.

The firm’s overall revenue was down 5% from a year ago to about $84.3bn (£64.5bn).

Apple has partly blamed the fall on an economic slowdown in China.

However, Tim Cook has also disclosed that the fall is also due to reasons that customers were struggling with high prices of the product.

He said a strong dollar, which makes its products comparatively more expensive, had hurt its sales in emerging markets.

“The US dollar has made our products more expensive around the world and Turkey is one of the countries facing this difficulty.”

The lira depreciated by 33 per cent over 2018, and then in the past quarter, its revenue was down by almost $700 million compared to the previous year.

The company has then disclosed that it has absorbed “part or all” of the foreign currency price changes since January so that the new phone prices are “close or right on the local price from a year ago.”