Apple just accidentally leaked the names of 3 new iPhones ahead of today's announcement: The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR (AAPL)

Ahead of Apple's big keynote event on Wednesday, the company's website accidentally revealed the names of the three new models of iPhone being announced.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR this afternoon. All three names showed up in the code on Apple's website.

Many details, including photos, of the 2018 iPhone models have leaked already, but exactly what Apple would call each individual phone was one of the last remaining mysteries.



If Apple's own website is to be believed, the colossal smartphone maker plans to announce three new models of iPhone later today: the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR.

That's according to The Verge and ATH, who both dug into the Apple website's product sitemap XML file — the code powering the website — and found several direct references to all three devices.

The three models are expected to break down as such:

The iPhone XS is expected to be the "S" version of 2017's iPhone X, with upgraded internals and a similar design. The iPhone XS Max is expected to be the "Plus" version of the iPhone XS, with a larger screen. The iPhone XR — which was also rumored to be named iPhone XC — is expected to be a rare budget option from Apple, using an LCD screen as opposed to a nicer, more expensive OLED screen.

Apple is notorious for running a tight ship with few product leaks, though there are a handful of notable examples where the opposite is the case.

Most notoriously, a pre-production model of the iPhone 4 was left in a bar and subsequently purchased and written about by tech blog Gizmodo. In 2017, a graphic icon of the iPhone X's design was discovered within Apple's HomePod firmware ahead of the company's announcement.

More recently, images of the iPhone XS and XS Max models were discovered by Apple blog 9to5Mac, which apparently guessed at the URLs to uncover marketing images of still-unannounced devices.

Additionally, it looks like the iPhone XS and XS Max will come with an option for 512 GB of storage — a first for the iPhone. But other than that detail and the names of the devices, we're still in the dark about this year's iPhones.

Apple will no doubt share more details on Wednesday afternoon at its annual iPhone event in Silicon Valley. You can follow along with the whole thing at the Tech Insider homepage starting at noon ET.