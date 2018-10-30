news

Apple announced a new model of its lightweight MacBook Air laptop on Tuesday during its event in Brooklyn.

One of the most welcome new features for the new MacBook Air is a sharper Retina display than the more traditional and lower resolution display on the current MacBook Air. The Retina display also has better color, and the screen stretches closer to the edges of the device.

The new MacBook Air also comes with Touch ID for fingerprint unlocking, much like the recent MacBook Pros. It comes with Apple's T2 security chip for enhanced security.

Apple added its third-generation of Butterfly keyboard to the new MacBook with individual key backlights. Below the keyboard is a Force Touch trackpad that's 20% larger than the current MacBook Air.

Audio has also been improved on the new MacBook Air compared to the older models. Apple says the new model is 25% louder, has twice the base, and wider stereo sound.

When it comes to connecting your devices, the new MacBook Air has two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, much like its recent MacBook Pro lineup.

Powering the MacBook Air is Intel's 8th-generation dual-core chips that can be accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM. The SSD storage inside the new MacBook Air is also 60% faster than the current model, according to Apple, and can have a capacity of up to 1.5 terabytes (1,500 gigabytes).

Battery-wise, the new MacBook Air can play iTunes movies for up to 13 hours, Apple said.

The overall shape, size, and weight of the new MacBook Airs got a refresh, too. It takes up 17% less volume than the current model, and is 10% thinner while weighing in at 2.75 pounds. 100% of the new MacBook Air's external enclosure is made of recycled aluminum.

The price tag for the new MacBook Air starts at $1,199. It can be pre-ordered today, Tuesday, and will become available to buy on November 7.

This story is developing, check back to see more details about Apple's new MacBook Air.