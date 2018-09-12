Pulse.com.gh logo
Apple just introduced a brand-new Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 4 (AAPL)


Apple has introduced a new smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 4. The new watch has the ability to take an electrocardiogram, and has a redesigned look that gives it a larger display.

Apple on Wednesday introduced a brand-new version of its best-selling smartwatch: the Apple Watch Series 4.

The new watch — which Apple announced on stage at its annual iPhone event in Cupertino, California — is an update to last year's version, the Apple Watch Series 3.

The new watch has new features like the ability to measure your heart rate with an electrocardiogram, and a hardware redesign that gives it a larger display.

The Apple Watch Series 4 will come in gold, silver and space gray and will start at $399.

Here's a rundown of the specs:

  • A nearly edge-to-edge display — the screen is now 30% larger than previous versions.
  • New watch faces, including one with up to eight customizable complications, or special features
  • The digital crown now has haptic feedback
  • The speaker is 50% louder, which means it's better for making phone calls and using Siri
  • The back is now made from ceramic and crystal, which means radio waves can pass through the front and back for better cellular reception
  • A new S4 chip
  • A faster, 64-bit processor
  • A new accelerometer and gyroscope that let the watch detect falls
  • New heart rate tracking, including a new low heart rate notification and atrial fibrillation detection
  • Built-in sensors that let you take an electrocardiogram, or ECG. Apple says it has received clearance from the FDA for its heart rate tracking features
  • Like the Apple Watch Series 3, it will be swimproof and have built-in GPS
  • 18 hours of battery life
  • It will run WatchOS 5, Apple's new smartwatch operating system

The Apple Watch Series 4 will go on sale on September 14 and will be available September 21. Watch OS 5 will be available on September 17.

