Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a $749 iPhone with a big screen that comes in 6 colors (AAPL)


Tech Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a $749 iPhone with a big screen that comes in 6 colors (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Apple on Wednesday introduced three new iPhones, including the iPhone XR. The new device has a 6.1-inch LCD display and comes in six bright colors.

Image
Image
  • Apple iPhone Event 2018  Screenshot  
  • null  Apple  
Apple iPhone Event 2018 play

Apple iPhone Event 2018

(Screenshot)

Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a new iPhone, starting at $749, with a 6.1-inch screen — giving it more screen real estate than the iPhone 8 Plus, which has a 5.5-inch screen.

The phone will be available to order on October 19 and will start shipping on October 26.

The new device is one of three new iPhones Apple introduced Wednesday at its annual event in Cupertino, California — Apple also unveiled the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, along with the Apple Watch Series 4. At that $749 price tag, it's cheaper than either of the other two models, which start at $999 and $1099, respectively.

What separates the iPhone XR from the other devices is its LCD display, with a lower resolution than the just-announced iPhone XS and XS Max, which results in a lower price point. It also has a single-lens camera, and is made from aluminum.

The iPhone XR will also come in six colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue. It will come in three storage sizes: 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB.

Here's the iPhone XR in blue:

null play

null

(Apple)

And here's the device in coral:

null play

null

(Apple)

Here are the specs:

  • 6.1 inch "liquid retina" LCD edge-to-edge display
  • No home button
  • A12 bionic chip
  • Face ID using Apple's True Depth camera system
  • Wireless charging
  • 1.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 8 Plus
  • A single, 12-megapixel rear camera lens
  • Portrait mode photos using a software feature Apple called "Depth Control"

Top Articles

1 Tech Hurricane Florence has swollen larger than North Carolina and is...bullet
2 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet
3 Tech 'Disaster is at the doorstep': Hurricane Florence is churning...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Google's Crisis Map displays the predicted site of landfall of Hurricane Florence, accurate as of 5 a.m. on September 11, 2018. The line indicates the storm will hit Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.
Tech Here's where Hurricane Florence's eye is due to make landfall, according to the latest prediction
null
Tech There were two major no-shows at Apple's big iPhone event (AAPL)
null
Tech Here’s everything that happened at Apple’s huge iPhone launch event (AAPL)
iPhone XR
Tech Here's where and when to preorder the new iPhone XS and XR (AAPL)