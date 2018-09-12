Pulse.com.gh logo
Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a lower-cost iPhone with a big screen that comes in 6 colors (AAPL)


Apple on Wednesday introduced three new iPhones, including the iPhone XR. The new device has a 6.1-inch LCD display and comes in six bright colors.

Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a new lower-cost iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen — giving it more screen real estate than the iPhone 8 Plus, which has a 5.5-inch screen.

The new device is one of three new iPhones Apple introduced Wednesday at its annual event in Cupertino, California — Apple also unveiled the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, along with the Apple Watch Series 4.

What separates the iPhone XR from the other devices is its LCD display, with a lower resolution than the just-announced iPhone XS and XS Max, which results in a lower price point. It also has a single-lens camera, and is made from aluminum.

The iPhone XR will also come in six colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue.

This post is developing...

