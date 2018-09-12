Pulse.com.gh logo
Apple just revealed a new iPhone that has the largest screen yet — meet the iPhone XS Max (AAPL)


Apple's largest iPhone to date has been announced. Meet the iPhone XS Max.

Apple announced its largest iPhone to date, the iPhone XS Max, during an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino on Wednesday. It's about the same size as the existing iPhone 8 Plus, but with much more screen real estate.

  • A 6.5-inch OLED "Super Retina" display with 60% better high dynamic range for colors. That's noticably larger than the 5.5-inch display on the iPhone 8 Plus.
  • The phone itself is about the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus.
  • Its body is made of "surgical grade" stainless steel.
  • The screen is a "new formulation" of glass that's stronger than that of previous iPhones.
  • It comes in three finishe: Gold, silver, and space gray.
  • It sports IP68 water resistance, meaning it can withstand up to two meters of depth for up to 30 minutes.
  • It runs on the Apple A12 Bionic chip, which it boasts is the most powerful yet — with processing cores reserved for neural processing, key to artificial intelligence.
This post will be updated as the event and details on the iPhone XS Max are unveiled. Check back for the latest specs and details.

