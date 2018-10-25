Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Apple may announce a new MacBook this month: Here's everything we've heard about it (AAPL)

Apple will release a new MacBook Air later this year, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple will release a new MacBook design later this year, according to a Bloomberg report. And Apple may make the announcement at its big event scheduled for October 30.

What Apple will call this new laptop is still a mystery. Bloomberg says it could be called the MacBook Air or simply the new MacBook, but considering how this notebook will reportedly replace the MacBook Air in Apple's lineup, we'll refer to this new computer as the new MacBook Air for now.

The current MacBook Air has gotten plenty of internal upgrades over the years, but consumers have been looking at the same form factor since 2011. Still, at $999, it's currently the most affordable Mac laptop you can buy.

But all of that could change very soon.

Here's what we're expecting from the new MacBook Air that will reportedly be announced this month:

Expect a 13-inch display, like the current MacBook Air.

Apple retired the 11-inch MacBook Air in 2016.



The new MacBook Air will reportedly include a higher-resolution Retina display. The MacBook Air is currently the only Apple-made laptop without a Retina display.

The Bloomberg report says the new MacBook Air will have thinner bezels, or borders around the display. You could probably expect something similar to the Huawei MateBook X Pro, another laptop with razor-thin bezels.

It's still unclear what Apple will name this laptop.

It could be called a MacBook Air, as a true sequel to the 13-inch model that retails for $999, or it could be a successor to the 12-inch MacBook that released in 2015, which starts at $1,299.

Bloomberg said the starting price of the 12-inch MacBook "put it out of reach for some consumers," so it would be reasonable to expect the familiar MacBook Air branding, especially if it has a similar price point.



Expect the announcement at Apple's October event. In the years when Apple has announced new Macs in the fall, it has typically done so during October.

Apple will also reportedly introduce updates to the iPad Pro and Mac Mini at the same event, according to Bloomberg and reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



