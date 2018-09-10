Apple permanently banned InfoWars from the App Store — but it's still live on Android

news

Apple on Friday banned the InfoWars app from its App Store for violating the company's rules about "objectionable content."

InfoWars, a well-known conspiracy theory outlet, has recently been kicked off various web platforms, including being permanently banned from Twitter.

Apple permanently banned InfoWars, the conspiracy theory outlet owned by Alex Jones, on Friday citing violations of its rules on "objectionable content."

Apple told Reuters that InfoWars had specifically violated rules on, "defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content, including references or commentary about religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, national/ethnic origin, or other targeted groups, particularly if the app is likely to humiliate, intimidate, or place a targeted individual or group in harm's way."

Alex Jones, the primary host on InfoWars, has previously claimed that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax using child actors, and was permanently banned from Twitter for violating its abusive behaviour policy. In early August, Apple led a round of tech giants like Facebook and YouTube in scrubbing many of Jones's podcasts from iTunes.

A search for "InfoWars Official" on the App Store now brings up a suggestion for The Rebel Media's app, a far-right Canadian outlet associated with the alt-right.

Business Insider has contacted Google for details on its guidelines for the Google Play store, and whether InfoWars has ever infringed any of them.