Apple released three new iPhones that all look the same — here are the major differences (AAPL)


All of Apple's new iPhones look like the iPhone X, but they have subtle differences.

(Apple)

Apple unveiled three new iPhones during its September event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, including the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

The company is leaving behind the great, albeit tired iPhone 6 design and moving to a lineup that completely adopts the iPhone X design with its edge-to-edge screen.

While all three new iPhones may look pretty similar to each other, they each have subtle differences. But truth be told, even the cheapest $750 iPhone XR shares a lot of important specs with its more expensive siblings, like Apple's new A12 chip and the screen's 120Hz refresh rate for ultra smooth animations.

Check out the major differences between the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max:

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

Hurricane Florence has swollen larger than North Carolina and is...
Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair charges
'Disaster is at the doorstep': Hurricane Florence watches and...

Apple introduced three new models of iPhone on Wednesday: the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR (left to right).
Hurricane Florence approaches the US East Coast in a satellite image taken from space on Wednesday.
Ooooh, shiny.
