Apple is releasing a new version of the Mac mini on November 7th, starting at $799

This is the first update to the Mac mini since 2014, adding 8th-generation Intel processors and Thunderbolt 3 support.

For the first time since 2014, Apple has announced a major upgrade to the Mac mini, its smallest desktop computer. Pre-orders for the Mac mini are available now starting at $799 and the device will ship on November 7th.

Apple announced that the new minis will contain an 8th-generation Intel processor, flash storage using solid state drives, and SO-DIMM RAM to start. All versions of the mini will feature an HDMI 2.0 port, a standard 3.5mm audio jack, and a 10GB/s ethernet connection. There are two standard USB-A ports on the updated model and the mini will carry four Thunderbolt 3 ports capable of outputting to 4K and 5K displays.

Buyers will be able to choose between a four-core or six-core processor, 32GB or 64 GB RAM, and up to 2 terabytes of storage space. The Mac mini will also make use of the Apple T2 Security Chip, allowing for better data encryption and faster video transcoding. Like the new Macbook Air, the Mac mini enclosure is made of 100% recycled aluminum and more than 50% of the components are made up using recycled materials.

The Mac mini has earned a cult following over the years as a popular media server and home theater computer. Mac mini pricing previously started at $499 with higher-end models going up to $999.

