Apple won't include a free headphone dongle with newly-purchased iPhones anymore (AAPL)


After removing the headphone jack on iPhones, Apple began including a free headphone lightning dongle with new iPhone purchases. However, it appears that Apple won't be including them for free anymore — and they cost $9 each.

Apple's new iPhones pack all sorts of nifty new features. But there's one important item you won't get with the new iPhone: a headphone dongle.

Apple will no longer include include a free 3.5mm jack conversion dongle with newly-purchased iPhones.

The clunky, white doodad doesn't get much love from consumers. It's dorky-looking and easily lost. But it's an essential item for a lot of people.

That's because Apple removed the traditional 3.5mm analog headphone jack from its iPhones in 2016, and replaced it with the proprietary "lightning" jack. Listening to music, or taking hands-free calls on an iPhone, now requires newer lightning compatible headphones, or wireless headphones — or, the converter dongle that lets your old headphones connect with the lightning jack.

Until now, Apple has included the dongle as a complimentary item with new iPhones. After all, it was Apple's decision to make the change, so it makes sense that the company would provide the necessary equipment so that customers could continue to use their old headphones.

But apparently Apple believes that two years is enough time for the world to have adapted to the new reality.

The company did not formally announce that it is no longer offering the free dongle with iPhones, but a look at the Apple site that details everything that's included with the latest iPhones reveals the dongle's conspicuous absence.

For those who are still attached to their old headphones though, there's still a way to connect them to the iPhone — but it will cost $9. The dongles can be purchased on Apple's website, on physically in-store.

