Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Apple's biggest hardware event of the year kicks off tomorrow. Here's how to watch Apple's annual keynote live (AAPL)


Tech Apple's biggest hardware event of the year kicks off tomorrow. Here's how to watch Apple's annual keynote live (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Apple's biggest hardware event of the year is right around the corner, and the company is expected to announce 3 new iPhones, a new Apple Watch design, and more. Here's how to follow along for the latest.

null play

null

(Getty)

  • Apple is holding its annual keynote event on Wednesday, where the company is expected to announce a new lineup of iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
  • Business Insider will be attending and live-blogging the announcements, and the event will be livestreamed on Apple's website.

Apple's biggest hardware event of the year is almost here, the annual September keynote where new iPhones and other surprises are revealed for the first time.

This year, Apple is holding the event at Steve Jobs Theater on its new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where it's expected to announce 3 new iPhones, a new Apple Watche design, the final version of iOS 12, and other hardware and accessories.

The invite Apple sent to press for its September 12th event. play

The invite Apple sent to press for its September 12th event.

(Apple)

Business Insider will be in attendance and live-blogging the entire event. Just head on over to the Tech Insider homepage on September 12th to follow along with the latest.

If you didn't get one of the exclusive invitations to Cupertino, you can also watch it from the comfort of your home or office. A livestream of the keynote event will be available on Apple's website, here.

Want to know more about what's right around the corner? Check out our list of everything Apple is expected to announce at the keynote.

Top Articles

1 Tech Hurricane Florence is forecast to be as big as the whole state of...bullet
2 Tech The former Apple engineer who designed the iPhone keyboard...bullet
3 Tech Why the iPhone keyboard inserts 'ducking' into your texts,...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Most of what you can see in this image is somewhere Spider-Man can go.
Tech I'm blown away by the virtual New York City of 'Spider-Man' on PlayStation 4 — here's how it compares to the real thing
kanye paul mccartney
Tech Paul McCartney says some people think Kanye West 'discovered' him when they made songs together in 2015: 'And that's not a joke'
norm macdonald has a show
Tech Ahead of Norm Macdonald's new Netflix show, he says he's glad the MeToo movement has slowed down and expresses sympathy for Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr
null
Tech This 9/11 first responder had his family’s DNA tattooed into his skin so that he's never alone while undergoing chemotherapy