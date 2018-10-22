Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech Apple's iPhone is still the 'dominant device brand' among American teens (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Teens in the United States still love the iPhone, with a whopping 82% of teens in a recent study saying that they own one of Apple's phones. But Apple might even have more room to grow among American teens. 86% of teens surveyed said they think their next phone will be an iPhone.

null play

null

(Shutterstock)

  • Apple's iPhone is dominant among American teens.
  • 82% of teens surveyed say they own an iPhone.
  • 86% say their next phone will be an iPhone — compared to just 10% who say their next device will run Google's Android.

Teens in the United States still love the iPhone, with a whopping 82% of teens in a recent study saying that they own one of Apple's phones.

But the study shows that Apple might even have more room to grow among American teens. 86% of teens surveyed said they think their next phone will be an iPhone.

Only 10% of teens surveyed said they planned to buy an Android phone next. And that was down from 11% in the spring, according to Piper Jaffray's semi-annual teens survey.

"Overall, we view the survey data as a sign that Apple's place as the dominant device brand among teens remains intact," Michael Olson and Yung Kim, the Piper Jaffray analysts, wrote.

These results are drawn from about 8,600 responses from teens across 48 states with an average age of 16.

Apple has been dominant among teens for the past five years but Piper Jaffray says that the proportion of teens who intend to purchase a new iPhone is the highest it has ever seen.

The iPhone's popularity might be boosting the Apple Watch. It's the No. 2 most preferred watch brand — behind Rolex — with 17% of teens surveyed saying it's their favorite watch brand.

null play

null

(Piper Jaffray)

null
