Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Apple's new Mac software cleaned up years of messy files that accumulated on my desktop in less than a second (AAPL)


Tech Apple's new Mac software cleaned up years of messy files that accumulated on my desktop in less than a second (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

MacOS Mojave is worth downloading to your computer, if only for its best new feature: Stacks.

macos mojave stacks play

macos mojave stacks

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)

  • Apple on Monday released MacOS Mojave, its latest free software update for Mac computers.
  • One of the best features introduced in MacOS Mojave is called Stacks, which automatically organizes all of your files into neat piles, grouped in the way you like.
  • Stacks cleaned up years of messy files in less than a second, with a click of a button.

The first then I did when I downloaded MacOS Mojave, the free new software update for Mac computers that went live on Monday, was use a new feature called Stacks.

Stacks takes the brainwork out of a repetitive and annoying task — keeping your files organized — by doing the heavy lifting on your behalf. With a click of a button, MacOS Mojave can clean up your entire desktop, and organize all of your errant files into neat little stacks.

It's dead simple to use. You just go to your Finder, click View, and then click Use Stacks.

Here it is in action:

You can even organize your Stacks the way you want: based on file type, or when you last added it, or tags you create yourself.

Stacks was able to do in just seconds what I haven't been able to do in years of owning Mac computers. I love organization, but it's hard to keep all of my desktop files tidy since I'm continually adding to the pile every single day — I take a lot of screengrabs as part of my job, and when I'm collecting dozens of photos from videos and live events, the last thing I'm thinking is which folder I'm going to put them in later. Even when I do take time to organize my desktop, it just gets messy again a few days later.

Stacks is a simple and elegant solution to a problem that's more annoying than you'd think, and it's a great reason, by itself, to download MacOS Mojave.

Top Articles

1 Tech 6 Kenyans among 115 people recognised by Facebook globally and set...bullet
2 Tech We're learning more about which carbs you should never cut from...bullet
3 Tech Amazon held acquisition talks with food delivery firm Deliveroo...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Maniac 2 Michele K Short Netflix final
Tech Emma Stone only had a couple hours to train for that violent single-shot action sequence in Netflix's 'Maniac,' and she injured her wrist doing it
null
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the first hole during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 20, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tech Before and after photos show how dead golf courses are being transformed into housing, parks, and flood protection systems
"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Tech 11 horror movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October, just in time for Halloween
X
Advertisement