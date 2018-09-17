Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Before-and-after photos show Hurricane Florence's catastrophic destruction in the Carolinas


Tech Before-and-after photos show Hurricane Florence's catastrophic destruction in the Carolinas

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hurricane Florence ripped through North and South Carolina over the weekend, creating catastrophic flooding and record-setting rainfall. At least 17 people have died. Take a look at the destruction through these before-and-after photos taken around the two states.

A damaged Shell gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, pictured after Hurricane Florence. play

A damaged Shell gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, pictured after Hurricane Florence.

(Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hurricane Florence ripped through North and South Carolina over the weekend, creating catastrophic flooding and record-setting rainfall.

The storm left at least 17 people dead, and has knocked out power for over 1 million residents in the region.

Flash flood warnings are in effect in across large portions of southern and western North Carolina, as well as portions of northeast South Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Once-bustling city centers in North Carolina and South Carolina now look completely different after enduring Florence's winds and floods.

Take a look at the destruction through these before-and-after photos taken around the two states.

New Bern Mall before Florence...

New Bern Mall before Florence... play

New Bern Mall before Florence...

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


... and after.

A car in a flooded parking lot outside New Bern Mall on September 14. play

A car in a flooded parking lot outside New Bern Mall on September 14.

(Michael Candelori/NurPhoto via Getty Images)


The Havens Wharf waterfront district in Washington, North Carolina, before...

The Havens Wharf waterfront district in Washington, North Carolina, before... play

The Havens Wharf waterfront district in Washington, North Carolina, before...

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


... and after.

Floodwaters rise in Havens Wharf, Washington, on September 14 after a storm surge from Hurricane Florence. play

Floodwaters rise in Havens Wharf, Washington, on September 14 after a storm surge from Hurricane Florence.

(Michael Candelori/NurPhoto via Getty Images)


A road in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before...

A road in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before... play

A road in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before...

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


... and after.

A car drives though rising floodwaters in Myrtle Beach on September 14. play

A car drives though rising floodwaters in Myrtle Beach on September 14.

(ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)


A BB&T bank branch in New Bern before...

A BB&amp;T bank branch in New Bern before... play

A BB&T bank branch in New Bern before...

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


... and after.

This September 14 photo of New Bern shows home furniture being displaced onto the road. play

This September 14 photo of New Bern shows home furniture being displaced onto the road.

(Michael Candelori/NurPhoto via Getty Images)


A Shell gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, before...

A Shell gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, before... play

A Shell gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, before...

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


... and after.

A damaged gas station in Wilmington on September 14. play

A damaged gas station in Wilmington on September 14.

(Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)


Near Trent River in Pollocksville, North Carolina, before...

Near Trent River in Pollocksville, North Carolina, before... play

Near Trent River in Pollocksville, North Carolina, before...

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


Trent river after

Two men pulling a kayak across a road flooded by Hurricane Florence in Pollocksville on September 16. play

Two men pulling a kayak across a road flooded by Hurricane Florence in Pollocksville on September 16.

(ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)


Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before...

Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before... play

Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before...

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


... and after.

Dark clouds loom over a windy Ocean boulevard in Myrtle Beach on September 14. play

Dark clouds loom over a windy Ocean boulevard in Myrtle Beach on September 14.

(oe Raedle/Getty Images)


Top Articles

1 Tech 6 reasons you should buy the iPhone 8 over the new iPhone XS (AAPL)bullet
2 Tech Tropical Storm Florence live updates: At least 9 people have...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A volunteer worker rescues a child and her family during Hurricane Florence.
Tech Hurricane Florence has brought torrential rain, wind, and floods to the Carolinas. Here's how you can help the victims.
paul mccartney
Tech Paul McCartney has earned his first No. 1 album in over 36 years
null
Tech Here are all the major changes coming to iPhones and iPads with iOS 12 (AAPL)
MoviePass
Tech MoviePass' parent company will seek approval for a dramatic reverse stock split of up to 1-for-500, just months after its 1-for-250 one (HMNY)