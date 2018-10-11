Pulse.com.gh logo
Before-and-after photos show Hurricane Michael's catastrophic destruction in Florida


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hurricane Michael has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it has already wreaked havoc along the Gulf Coast, killing at least two people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

Panama City resident Kathy Coy stands among the rubble after her home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. play

Panama City resident Kathy Coy stands among the rubble after her home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, before touching down near Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday morning. The storm has since moved on to Georgia, and is expected to head northeast through the Carolinas and Virginia.

Even experts were surprised by how quickly the hurricane picked up speed. The storm began as a small tropical depression before escalating to a record-breaking Category 4 hurricane in just 72 hours.

Officials report that two people have died as a result of Hurricane Michael, while hundreds of thousands have been left without power.

Though the hurricane has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, it has already wreaked havoc in many Florida Panhandle neighborhoods.

Since the storm hit, residents of Panama City have seen their homes collapse, their roads flooded, and their storefront windows shattered. Officials say that four Florida hospitals have closed due to the storm, including two in Panama City, which have been forced to evacuate patients.

Take a look at the destruction captured by these before-and-after photos.

Before: Bo Lynn's Grocery in Saint Marks, Florida

Before: Bo Lynn's Grocery in Saint Marks, Florida play

Before: Bo Lynn's Grocery in Saint Marks, Florida

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


After: The market is submerged in water

After: The market is submerged in water play

After: The market is submerged in water

(Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Saints Marks witnessed minor flooding on Tuesday, which forced some roads to shut down. This included the only road that leads into and out of the town, which was blocked off ahead of the hurricane.



Before: The Cooter Stew Cafe in Saint Marks

Before: The Cooter Stew Cafe in Saint Marks play

Before: The Cooter Stew Cafe in Saint Marks

(Marty/Google Maps)


After: The cafe begins to take on water

After: The cafe begins to take on water play

After: The cafe begins to take on water

(Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Businesses did their best to prepare for the storm by moving furniture. In 2005, the area fell victim to Hurricane Dennis, a Category 3 storm that killed 88 people.



Before: The intersection of Howard Street and Tallahassee Avenue on a sunny day in Saint Marks

Before: The intersection of Howard Street and Tallahassee Avenue on a sunny day in Saint Marks play

Before: The intersection of Howard Street and Tallahassee Avenue on a sunny day in Saint Marks

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


After: 11-year-old resident Jayden Morgan evacuates his home due to flooding

After: 11-year-old resident Jayden Morgan evacuates his home due to flooding play

After: 11-year-old resident Jayden Morgan evacuates his home due to flooding

(Brendan Farrington/AP)

By Wednesday, Saint Marks had been ravaged by flooding, with entire neighborhoods submerged in water.



Before: A pier in Panama City, Florida

Before: A pier in Panama City, Florida play

Before: A pier in Panama City, Florida

(dconvertini/Flickr/Creative Commons)


After: The pier endures the outer bands of the hurricane

After: The pier endures the outer bands of the hurricane play

After: The pier endures the outer bands of the hurricane

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The hurricane made landfall just west of Panama City, which has been completely wiped out by the storm. Residents have been forced to evacuate, beachfront condos have been stripped of their roofs, and schools and hospitals have been torn apart.



Before: Downtown Panama City

Before: Downtown Panama City play

Before: Downtown Panama City

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


After: Residents walk past damaged stores

After: Residents walk past damaged stores play

After: Residents walk past damaged stores

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"It's hard to convey in words the scale of the catastrophe in Panama City," one storm chaser tweeted. "The whole city looks like a nuke was dropped on it."



Before: Harrison Ave in Panama City

Before: Harrison Ave in Panama City play

Before: Harrison Ave in Panama City

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


After: The street is lined with rubble

After: The street is lined with rubble play

After: The street is lined with rubble

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Officials have instructed evacuees not to return to the city, which is still without power and phone service.



Before: The Shell Point Beach community in Crawfordville, Florida

Before: The Shell Point Beach community in Crawfordville, Florida play

Before: The Shell Point Beach community in Crawfordville, Florida

(Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)


After: The community is ravaged by floods and fallen trees

After: The community is ravaged by floods and fallen trees play

After: The community is ravaged by floods and fallen trees

(Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Like Saint Marks, Crawfordville residents saw their roads blocked off on Tuesday ahead of the storm. Many of the area's coastal homes are weak or mobile structures, making them particularly vulnerable in a hurricane.



Before: An empty Shell Point Beach hours before the storm

Before: An empty Shell Point Beach hours before the storm play

Before: An empty Shell Point Beach hours before the storm

(Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)


After: Heavy winds strike the town's beachfront properties

After: Heavy winds strike the town's beachfront properties play

After: Heavy winds strike the town's beachfront properties

(Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

The surrounding county, Wakulla, has kept a list of people who chose not to evacuate. The sheriff's office planned to check on them on Thursday.



