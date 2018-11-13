news

California has been overtaken by a string of deadly wildfires, which continue to blaze in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties to the south and the town of Paradise, California to the north.

Since the fires began on November 8, few communities have been more devastated than Malibu, a wealthy enclave that's been engulfed by the Woolsey Fire. Authorities report that the fire has spread across 91,500 acres of land and is only 20% contained.

Nearby, the Hill Fire has destroyed more than 4,500 acres, but was 80% contained on Monday.

In Northern California, the Camp Fire destroyed the entire town of Paradise in less than a day, killing at least 29 people and decimating 6,700 structures. The fire has already been dubbed the most destructive wildfire in California history.

Though the majority of deaths have taken place in Paradise, at least two people were declared dead in Malibu on Friday. Their burned bodies were found in a car near Mulholland Highway.

As the Woolsey Fire continues to rage, mandatory evacuations remain in place in Malibu. Take a look at how the luxury community has changed in the last few days.

Malibu is home to some of the nation's most expensive properties.

A home on Billionaire's Beach recently sold for $110 million, marking the priciest home sale in LA County history.

Today, the city's oceanfront properties have been reduced to charred remains.

Woolsey is the worst fire to hit Malibu since the Corral Fire in 2007, which burned more than 4,900 acres and destroyed 53 homes.

On Friday, all of the city's residents were told to evacuate their homes.

All Malibu schools will be closed until at least Friday, November 16.

Residents of Point Dume and Encinal Canyon were told to either boil water or use water bottles to drink, cook, and brush their teeth.

Before the flames started, Malibu's Zuma Beach hosted its typical share of tourists and locals.

As the fire began to spread, the beach quickly teemed with evacuees, who brought their belongings and animals.

Mulholland Highway, a popular route that connects to many regional parks, looked peaceful and pristine before the blaze.

By Sunday, the road was littered with debris and toppled power lines.

Homes on Dune Drive stood tall before the fire.

On Friday, many were burned to the ground.

Thus far, the fire has destroyed 177 structures and threatened around 57,000 more.

The low-lying homes on Wandermere Road were once shaded by a canopy of trees.

Now, all that's left in some areas is scorched land and ruined belongings.

High-up mansions have also been destroyed near Malibu Lake.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, and Gerard Butler have all lost their Malibu homes.

Firefighters have been working nonstop to contain the flames, which were approaching the Salvation Army camps in Malibu Creek State Park on Saturday.

Local authorities have deployed water and flame retardant to try and quell the fire.

"Malibu is a really small community and gets a bad rap for being this kind of elitist, snobby place, and it's exactly the opposite," one local told the LA Times.

"It's built off the shoulders of hard-working blue-collar families, and that's really going to show when we rebuild this place," he said. "It's a real community; it isn't something people buy into."

