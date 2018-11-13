California has been overtaken by a string of deadly wildfires, which continue to blaze in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties to the south and the town of Paradise, California to the north.
Since the fires began on November 8, few communities have been more devastated than Malibu, a wealthy enclave that's been engulfed by the Woolsey Fire. Authorities report that the fire has spread across 91,500 acres of land and is only 20% contained.
Nearby, the Hill Fire has destroyed more than 4,500 acres, but was 80% contained on Monday.
In Northern California, the Camp Fire destroyed the entire town of Paradise in less than a day, killing at least 29 people and decimating 6,700 structures. The fire has already been dubbed the most destructive wildfire in California history.
Though the majority of deaths have taken place in Paradise, at least two people were declared dead in Malibu on Friday. Their burned bodies were found in a car near Mulholland Highway.
As the Woolsey Fire continues to rage, mandatory evacuations remain in place in Malibu. Take a look at how the luxury community has changed in the last few days.
Malibu is home to some of the nation's most expensive properties.
play
Malibu is home to some of the nation's most expensive properties. (Steve Heap/Shutterstock)
A home on Billionaire's Beach recently sold for $110 million, marking the priciest home sale in LA County history.
play
A home on Billionaire's Beach recently sold for $110 million, marking the priciest home sale in LA County history. (Steve Heap/Shutterstock)
Read more: The cofounder of the Hard Rock Cafe just sold his mansion on Billionaire's Beach in Malibu for a record-breaking $110 million
Today, the city's oceanfront properties have been reduced to charred remains.
play
A destroyed home overlooking the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, November 11. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Woolsey is the worst fire to hit Malibu since the Corral Fire in 2007, which burned more than 4,900 acres and destroyed 53 homes.
play
Woolsey is the worst fire to hit Malibu since the Corral Fire in 2007, which burned more than 4,900 acres and destroyed 53 homes. (LA Nature Graphics/Shutterstock)
Source: Los Angeles Times
On Friday, all of the city's residents were told to evacuate their homes.
play
The Woolsey Fire approaches homes in Malibu on Friday. (David McNew/Getty Images)
All Malibu schools will be closed until at least Friday, November 16.
Read more: Malibu is burning — Wildfires are spreading through southern California, and photos show a hellscape on the ground
Residents of Point Dume and Encinal Canyon were told to either boil water or use water bottles to drink, cook, and brush their teeth.
play
A helicopter drops water behind homes in Malibu. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)
Source: Malibu City
Before the flames started, Malibu's Zuma Beach hosted its typical share of tourists and locals.
play
Before the flames started, Malibu's Zuma Beach hosted its typical share of tourists and locals. (Bora Baser/Shutterstock)
As the fire began to spread, the beach quickly teemed with evacuees, who brought their belongings and animals.
play
Evacuated horses were hitched to the beach's lifeguard towers. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)
Mulholland Highway, a popular route that connects to many regional parks, looked peaceful and pristine before the blaze.
play
Mulholland Highway, a popular route that connects to many regional parks, looked peaceful and pristine before the blaze. (Lux Blue/Shutterstock)
By Sunday, the road was littered with debris and toppled power lines.
play
Downed power lines seen along Mulholland Highway on November 11. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
Homes on Dune Drive stood tall before the fire.
play
Homes on Dune Drive stood tall before the fire. (Google Maps)
On Friday, many were burned to the ground.
play
A home on Dume Drive is consumed by flames in the Point Dume area of Malibu. (Reed Saxon/AP)
Thus far, the fire has destroyed 177 structures and threatened around 57,000 more.
The low-lying homes on Wandermere Road were once shaded by a canopy of trees.
play
The low-lying homes on Wandermere Road were once shaded by a canopy of trees. (Google Maps)
Now, all that's left in some areas is scorched land and ruined belongings.
play
A child's bike stands outside a destroyed home on Wandermere Road in the Point Dume area of Malibu. (Reed Saxon/AP)
High-up mansions have also been destroyed near Malibu Lake.
play
Firefighters push a vehicle away from a burning home near Malibu Lake. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)
Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, and Gerard Butler have all lost their Malibu homes.
Read more: All of the celebrities who have evacuated or lost their homes as wildfires spread across California
Firefighters have been working nonstop to contain the flames, which were approaching the Salvation Army camps in Malibu Creek State Park on Saturday.
play
Los Angeles County firefighters try to put out flames near Malibu Creek State Park on Saturday, November 10. (David McNew/Getty Images)
Source: Malibu City
Local authorities have deployed water and flame retardant to try and quell the fire.
play
A plane drops fire retardant on a Malibu hillside. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)
"Malibu is a really small community and gets a bad rap for being this kind of elitist, snobby place, and it's exactly the opposite," one local told the LA Times.
play
A helicopter drops water over Malibu on Saturday, November 10. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)
"It's built off the shoulders of hard-working blue-collar families, and that's really going to show when we rebuild this place," he said. "It's a real community; it isn't something people buy into."
Source: Los Angeles Times