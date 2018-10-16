Pulse.com.gh logo
Bill Gates says he's 'heartbroken' by the death of his Microsoft cofounder in an emotional statement


Bill Gates has said he is 'heartbroken' by the death of his childhood friend and Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. Allen, who also owned the NFL Seattle Seahawks and the NBA Portland Trail Blazers, died on Monday afternoon after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Bill Gates has said he is "heartbroken" by the death of his childhood friend and Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen.

Allen, who also owned the NFL Seattle Seahawks and the NBA Portland Trail Blazers, died on Monday afternoon after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, his family confirmed to Business Insider. He was 65.

Gates said Allen helped change the world with the creation of the personal computer. He added that his life was marked by a "second act" in which he attempted to improve the lives of people in Seattle, where he was from, and others around the globe.

Gates' statement, which was carried by CNBC and The Washington Post among others, is copied below in full:

"I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.

"But Paul wasn't content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people's lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, 'If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it.' That's the kind of person he was.

"Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously."

