Tech Bill Gates says Paul Allen 'deserved more time in life' in a moving tribute to his Microsoft cofounder

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bill Gates has published a tribute to his Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen in The Wall Street Journal. He reflects on meeting Allen in high school, and starting Microsoft together, and writes 'Paul deserved more time in life.'

Bill Gates Paul Allen play

Bill Gates Paul Allen

(Reuters)

Following the death this week of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen at the age of 65, Bill Gates has written a moving tribute to business partner and friend in The Wall Street Journal.

Gates said he met Allen when he was in 7th grade and it changed his life forever. He reflects on sneaking off with Allen to tinker with computers. "It sounds geeky, and it was, but it was also a formative experience, and I’m not sure I would have had the courage to do it without Paul," said Gates.

He also remembers the moment that Allen came to him in 1974 and Microsoft was born.

"One day he came and got me, insisting that I rush over to a nearby newsstand with him. When we arrived, he showed me the cover of the January issue of Popular Electronics. It featured a new computer called the Altair 8800, which ran on a powerful new chip. Paul looked at me and said: 'This is happening without us!' That moment marked the end of my college career and the beginning of our new company, Microsoft."

He remembers fondly Allen's ability to explain complex ideas in simple terms, his musical talent, and his generosity.

"His generosity was as wide-ranging as his interests. In our hometown of Seattle, Paul helped fund homeless shelters, brain research, and arts education.

"He also built the amazing Museum of Pop Culture, which houses some of his huge collection of music, science fiction, and movie memorabilia," writes Gates, who is himself a famous philanthropist.

He concluded: "Paul deserved more time in life. He would have made the most of it. I will miss him tremendously."

You can read Bill Gates' full tribute on The Wall Street Journal.

