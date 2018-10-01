Pulse.com.gh logo
'Black Mirror' season 5 is reportedly coming to Netflix this year, and it could include a choose-your-own-adventure episode


The fifth season of Netflix's hit sci-fi anthology series, "Black Mirror," is reportedly coming to the streaming service in December with a "choose-your-own-adventure" episode.

  • "Black Mirror" season 5 is expected to come to Netflix in December, according to a new Bloomberg report.
  • Netflix is also developing interactive specials where viewers can choose the next storyline in a show or movie, according to the report.
  • One of these "choose-your-own-adventure" programs could be an episode of "Black Mirror."

"Black Mirror" could be returning sooner than expected. According to Bloomberg, which cites anonymous sources, the fifth season of the hit sci-fi anthology series is expected to come to Netflix in December.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reports that the streaming company is developing "choose-your-own-adventure"-like specials, which would allow viewers to choose the next storyline in a TV episode or movie. According to the report, the first of these specials could be a season 5 episode of "Black Mirror."

When asked for comment, a Netflix representative wrote in an email that, "You have the ability to choose your own response from Netflix," linking to both a Netflix logo and a YouTube video of 10 hours of crickets chirping.

It's no secret that Netflix has developed a reputation for being a media disrupter. It's revolutionized how people consume television while also purposely moving into producing its own shows and movies — it's premiered a number of Oscar-caliber movies at film festivals this year, most notably Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma." Could interactive storytelling be one more way the streaming service tries to disrupt the status quo?

It's not a new idea — as Bloomberg points out, Netflix has already experimented with interactive television in animated children's programs, and HBO explored the storytelling technique with its Steven Soderbergh-directed series "Mosaic." But Netflix wants to make the experience mainstream, and Bloomberg implies that Netflix's upcoming "Minecraft" series, based on the popular video game, would be interactive.

"Black Mirror" is coming off an award-winning fourth season, as the episode "USS Callister" won the Emmy award for Outstanding Television Movie last month.

