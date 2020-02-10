Sorry Nigerian Blackberry users, this famous brand is officially going extinct.

The firm responsible for producing this legendary mobile device has announced plans to stop making BlackBerry (BB) smartphones.

You still have a few months before you will no longer be able to buy BlackBerry-branded mobile devices.

After years of notoriety, Blackberry is going out of business.

CNN reports that TCL , the electronics company that produces BlackBerry (BB) smartphones, has ended its partnership with the brand.

According to the announcement made via a statement posted on Twitter, TCL no longer has the rights to "design, manufacture or sell" any new Blackberry devices.

"For those of us at TCL Communication who were blessed enough to work on BlackBerry Mobile, we want to thank all our partners, customers and the BlackBerry fan community for their support over these past few years," the statement read.

ALSO READ: Here's why WhatsApp is no longer working on some Android and iOS devices

TCL Communication is responsible for producing KEY series smartphones like the BlackBerry KEYonne Motion, KEY2 and KEY2 LE.

While the electronics company will stop selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices in August 2020, existing devices will still be supported with customer and warranty service until 2022.

What does this mean for Blackberry?

While the end of this partnership is a loss for lovers of this mobile brand, it does not really change anything for BlackBerry.

undefined

Since the company stopped making its own smartphones in 2016, the firm has been outsourcing production of the devices to manufacturing partners like TCL Communication.

With production out of the way, the company changed its strategy choosing to stop depending on mobile device sales and focusing instead on aspects of software like cybersecurity for most of its profits.