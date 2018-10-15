'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer issued a scathing denial of a not-yet-published Esquire article

news

Director Bryan Singer responded to an upcoming Esquire article he claims will "rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits" and be timed to the release of his film "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"In today's climate where people's careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard of the truth," Singer wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Singer was fired from "Bohemian Rhapsody" late into production for being repeatedly absent from set, but will still receive the only directing credit on the movie.

Director Bryan Singer on Monday issued a statement on Instagram ahead of an upcoming Esquire article, claiming the report will "rehash false accusations" and be timed to the release of the Freddie Mercury biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Esquire did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Singer wrote that he had known for "some time" that Esquire might publish a "negative" article about him, and that the publication had contacted his friends and colleagues.

"In today's climate where people's careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard of the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible," Singer wrote. "This article will attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits."

Singer is facing a lawsuit that claims he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at a yacht party in 2003.

Singer added: "Incidentally, this article has been conveniently timed with the release of my film, 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' I am immensely proud of this film and everyone involved."

Singer directed the bulk of the film, which comes to theaters November 2, but was replaced late in production by Dexter Fletcher because Singer was repeatedly absent from the set. Singer will still receive the only directing credit, as Directors Guild of America rules require a film have only one director or directing team.

Amid Singer's ouster from "Bohemian Rhapsody" and the allegations against him, he just landed his next high-profile gig: directing "Red Sonja."

Singer's full statement is below: