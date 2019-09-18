Bolt partners YouVerify to provide higher level of identity assurance to riders.

The portal verifies the driver’s home address, documents, and face.

Femi Akin-Laguda, Bolt’s City Manager, tells Business Insider SSA that the service will be rolled out in stages across Nigerian cities and African markets.

Bolt, in partnership with a data aggregation and acquisition company, YouVerify, has introduced a new identity verification portal for drivers.

As part of the partnership, Bolt drivers can request and check their verifications as part of the driver onboarding process on the fully customised portal.

Femi Akin-Laguda, Bolt’s City Manager for Lagos, Nigeria, “The Safety of all our customers, both drivers and riders, has always and will continue to be a cornerstone of our business strategy of building trust with all our customers. As safety is never done, over the last 3 years, we have been working very hard to continue improving the level of detail and robustness of our verification process in validating the identity of all individuals who wish to drive on Bolt."

Gbenga Odegbami, CEO at YouVerify, said, the partnership will provide high security and privacy standard in the ride-hailing industry. “Our partnership with Bolt to deploy the highest security and privacy standards will ensure that all verifications are done reliably and securely without compromising the privacy of the drivers.”

What Bolt Identity Verification Portal is all about?

The Identity Verification Portal allows Bolt to conduct checks that were not available before and is more comprehensive for the existing checks.

These checks include a home address verification which provides higher levels of identity assurance than with the previous model and BVN check. If fully utilised, it will help to remove fraud and impersonation attempts.

All the driver has to do is initiate the verification request, provide all the information required and the portal verifies the driver’s home address, the driver’s documents, and face, and verifies the BVN against the database of NIBSS to confirm their identity.

The portal will be rolled out in stages across Nigerian cities and other African markets, Akin-Laguda told Business Insider SSA.

It also has a suite of safety features including an SOS button in the driver app, a 24-hour high-priority team, and the ability to share the details and route of an ongoing ride with loved ones.